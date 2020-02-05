Turkish Plane Crashes After Skidding Off Runway In Istanbul
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Watch VideoOne person has died and dozens more were injured after a Turkish plane skidded off the runway and crashed as it tried to land in Istanbul on Wednesday.
Turkey's Transportation Ministry said the crash happened after the Pegasus Airlines craft was unable to decelerate upon touching down at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen ...
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Plane Breaks Into Pieces After Skidding Off Runway
CNN reports that an airplane has skidded off the runway and broke apart while landing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport. According to the Turkish Transportation Ministry, the Pegasus Airlines plane..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 6 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this