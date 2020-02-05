Global  

Turkish Plane Crashes After Skidding Off Runway In Istanbul

Newsy Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Turkish Plane Crashes After Skidding Off Runway In IstanbulWatch VideoOne person has died and dozens more were injured after a Turkish plane skidded off the runway and crashed as it tried to land in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Turkey's Transportation Ministry said the crash happened after the Pegasus Airlines craft was unable to decelerate upon touching down at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen...
News video: Turkish Plane Crashes After Skidding Off Runway In Istanbul

Turkish Plane Crashes After Skidding Off Runway In Istanbul 00:58

 One person was killed and more than 150 were injured in the crash.

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister [Video]Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister

A plane flying into Istanbul&apos;s Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway and crashed on Wednesday but there were no fatalities, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan said...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Plane Breaks Into Pieces After Skidding Off Runway [Video]Plane Breaks Into Pieces After Skidding Off Runway

CNN reports that an airplane has skidded off the runway and broke apart while landing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport. According to the Turkish Transportation Ministry, the Pegasus Airlines plane..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Plane overruns runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport: Hurriyet

A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport overran the runway and crashed on Wednesday, Hurriyet daily said.
Reuters

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, 21 injured

A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway after landing and crashed on Wednesday, injuring 21 people, Turkish...
Reuters


