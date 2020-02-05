Global  

Video: SOTU and the Democratic Response

FactCheck.org Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Video: SOTU and the Democratic ResponseWe fact-check several claims from President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, and one from the Democratic response, in this video.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats rebuke Trump's SOTU healthcare comments [Video]Democrats rebuke Trump's SOTU healthcare comments

Democrats respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, in which he said a Democratic plan to expand government-funded health insurance amounted to a "socialist takeover".

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response to president's speech [Video]Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response to president's speech

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School Tuesday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:03Published

