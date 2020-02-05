Conrad Black: Romney's vote to convict Trump a 'disgraceful, dishonorable thing'
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Former media mogul Conrad Black called Mitt Romney’s decision to vote for convicting U.S. President Donald Trump a 'disgraceful, dishonorable thing' motivated by Romney’s dislike for the president.
Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...