Conrad Black: Romney's vote to convict Trump a 'disgraceful, dishonorable thing'

CTV News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Former media mogul Conrad Black called Mitt Romney’s decision to vote for convicting U.S. President Donald Trump a 'disgraceful, dishonorable thing' motivated by Romney’s dislike for the president.
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial 01:47

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump [Video]Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial [Video]Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:48Published


JaguarStypeR

Ivan RT @CTVNews: Conrad Black says Mitt Romney's vote to convict U.S. President Donald Trump of abuse of power was 'disgraceful' https://t.co/s… 4 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Conrad Black: Romney's vote to convict Trump a 'disgraceful, dishonourable thing' https://t.co/SzQ9sk1NiO https://t.co/8lC3yXB… 4 minutes ago

ProveIt38800131

ProveIt @CTVNews Conrad Black! Didn’t he serve time in prison for committing illegal acts? And he has the***to say th… https://t.co/M8GWLpSpq7 14 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Conrad Black: Romney's vote to convict Trump a 'disgraceful, dishonourable thing' https://t.co/SzQ9sk1NiO https://t.co/8lC3yXB8WQ 17 minutes ago

mig30m6

mig30m6 RT @SpacewomanR: Conrad Black: Romney's vote to convict Trump a 'disgraceful, dishonourable thing' https://t.co/DtmFH4KQd1 24 minutes ago

Why85862881

Mountaingirl2020 RT @Viatcheslavsos3: Listen from 11:15, although whole interview is good Conrad Black: Romney's vote to convict Trump a 'disgraceful, dish… 25 minutes ago

Why85862881

Mountaingirl2020 RT @Leglbegl: Conrad Black: Romney's vote to convict Trump a 'disgraceful, dishonourable thing' https://t.co/6jCFUYzHFC Beginning @ 5:55 -… 25 minutes ago

