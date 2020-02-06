Australia prime minister announces cabinet reshuffle



Recent related videos from verified sources UK's Johnson tightens grip with reshuffle Britain's finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigned after Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded he sack his advisers to replace them with Johnson loyalists. It made waves amid what was meant to be a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published now Prime minister appoints new ministers to cabinet Suella Braverman, George Eustice, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Stephen Barclay have all become cabinet ministers in Boris Johnson’s latest reshuffle. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:24Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Australian PM reshuffles cabinet after coalition partner ructions Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday, replacing two senior ministers from junior coalition partner the National Party...

Reuters 1 week ago



Australian prime minister announces Cabinet reshuffle CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister on Thursday announced changes to his Cabinet after two ministers resigned this week following political...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this