Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trayvon Martin Memorialized On His 25th Birthday

Trayvon Martin Memorialized On His 25th Birthday

Newsy Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Trayvon Martin Memorialized On His 25th BirthdayWatch VideoWednesday marks what would have been the 25th birthday of Trayvon Martin — a black teenager killed in 2012 while he was unarmed by a volunteer neighborhood watch member in Sanford, Florida.

George Zimmerman was acquitted of the teen's murder in July 2013. But the details of Martin's death, which happened two...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trayvon Martin Memorialized On His 25th Birthday

Trayvon Martin Memorialized On His 25th Birthday 01:24

 Trayvon Martin, whose death inspired the Black Lives Matter movement, was remembered on what would have been his 25th birthday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Trayvon Martin’s murder impacted the U.S. [Video]How Trayvon Martin’s murder impacted the U.S.

The murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin sparked a national debate that is now apart of history

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:27Published

Trayvon Martin's mother speaks on the campus of Vincennes University [Video]Trayvon Martin's mother speaks on the campus of Vincennes University

Trayvon Martin's mother speaks on the campus of Vincennes University

Credit: WTHIPublished

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.