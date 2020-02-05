News24.com | OPINION: The ties that bind FW de Klerk, the Democratic Party and the DA

Constitutionally the Democratic Party was committed to federalism - clearly something the DA should focus on now, given a definite and growing increase in regional sentiment across the country, writes *Denis Worrall *.



Recent related videos from verified sources Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus The Iowa Democratic Party released a third wave of results from the Iowa Caucuses Wednesday afternoon with 86% of precincts reporting. Credit: WHO Duration: 01:14Published 3 hours ago Iowa Democratic Party Is Slowly Releasing Caucus Results The Iowa Democratic Party said the holdup was due to inconsistencies in data obtained from a mobile app used to report vote tallies. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:06Published 5 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Sthembi RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | OPINION: The ties that bind FW de Klerk, the Democratic Party and the DA https://t.co/Y0YEwAHQuk 18 minutes ago News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | OPINION: The ties that bind FW de Klerk, the Democratic Party and the DA https://t.co/Y0YEwAHQuk 30 minutes ago SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | OPINION: The ties that bind FW de Klerk, the Democratic Party and the DA: Constitutionall… https://t.co/eAM97unk1T 33 minutes ago