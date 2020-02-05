Hong Kong-Based Airline Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave Due To Virus
|
|
Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoCathay Pacific has asked 27,000 employees to take unpaid leave as it deals with recent losses amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
The Hong Kong-based air carrier's CEO told staff in a video message on Wednesday the company is seeing "a large decline in the number of visitors to and through Hong Kong [and] mainland...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this