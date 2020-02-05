Global  

Hong Kong-Based Airline Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave Due To Virus

Thursday, 6 February 2020
Hong Kong-Based Airline Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave Due To VirusWatch VideoCathay Pacific has asked 27,000 employees to take unpaid leave as it deals with recent losses amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Hong Kong-based air carrier's CEO told staff in a video message on Wednesday the company is seeing "a large decline in the number of visitors to and through Hong Kong [and] mainland...
 The company said it&apos;s implementing &quot;a special unpaid leave scheme&quot; to help it deal with losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

