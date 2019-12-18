Global  

Australian Federal Police clear Angus Taylor over City of Sydney letter

SBS Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Australian Federal Police has found no evidence Energy Minister Angus Taylor was involved in falsifying information.
Federal police drop Angus Taylor investigation

An investigation into an allegedly forged document sent from Angus Taylor's office has been dropped, in part due to the "low level of harm" caused.
The Age

Angus Taylor staffer turns up in key ACT Libs position

It's the latest wheeze in the long-running saga involving Energy Minister Angus Taylor, Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore and the whodunit of a forged council...
The Age


