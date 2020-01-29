Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

News24.com | In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

News24 Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump was acquitted by the US Senate on Wednesday following a historic impeachment trial that shone a harsh light on America's divisions, without ever shaking the loyalty of his voter base.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, turned away from Trump impeachment trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political rivals, traveled to...
Reuters

Pompeo heads to Ukraine under shadow of Trump's impeachment trial

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is traveling to Kyiv. The trip comes in the midst of an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump that has thrown Ukraine...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Borchie_09129

@Borchie RT @News24: In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial https://t.co/RNP1ayJWHo https://t.co/fGSkkeJXnq 19 minutes ago

gateway2africa

somoho #ImpeachedPresident #Trump In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial https://t.co/cJDcTlxqKH? shared via @News24 24 minutes ago

TonySantanaZA

Tony Santana Just in case the Leftophiles missed this. 😉🐸😉 https://t.co/xK7weNucrN https://t.co/CYJA78GEG8 45 minutes ago

News24

News24 In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial https://t.co/RNP1ayJWHo https://t.co/fGSkkeJXnq 1 hour ago

Polani_Sokombel

Polani Sokombela In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial https://t.co/ThjWaOTexE? shared via @News24 2 hours ago

farfie13

Pink🍓 In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial https://t.co/Xw7zd9YmrB? shared via @News24 2 hours ago

ZoeMlisana

Ari Gold RT @kamva_somdyala: In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial https://t.co/b2l7iJ0m5i 2 hours ago

kamva_somdyala

Kamva Somdyala In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial https://t.co/b2l7iJ0m5i 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.