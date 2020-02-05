Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

US Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

Khaleej Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Senate's 53-47 vote on the second article of impeachment brought the proceedings to an end.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial

Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial 04:50

 The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing an end to a five-month saga that began with a whistleblower's complaint and culminated in just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump To Address His Senate Impeachment Trial Acquittal [Video]President Trump To Address His Senate Impeachment Trial Acquittal

Naomi Ruchim reports in a somewhat surprising move, one Republican voted to convict on one of the two articles of impeachment.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published

President Donald Trump acquitted of charges [Video]President Donald Trump acquitted of charges

President Trump's impeachment trial coming to an expected end with protests erupting on the streets of New York and Washington, D.C. after the President's acquittal.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2/5: CBS Evening News

Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges; Kobe Bryant remembered by fan who met him through Make-a-Wish
CBS News

Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

The Senate voted to acquit President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Mr. Trump is now the third president to be impeached by the...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rolebu1

Robert Burns RT @HamiltonStrick1: "Bless their putrid Hearts" They are nothing but a Mob of Traitors! https://t.co/iV30n5tAZA #FoxNews 38 seconds ago

4029Cole

40/29 Cole Zimmerman Senate acquits President Trump on both articles of impeachment in historic vote https://t.co/yV1uMkFXWj 2 minutes ago

ukpapers

Front Pages Today Teflon Don: Senate Acquits Trump. Trump acquitted, impeachment over; the danger of the Dershowitz doctrine -… https://t.co/unsuLoTZ4D 2 minutes ago

meowx3woofx1

Meowxthree2 RT @amandaottaway: And that's all, folks. Read the Trump acquittal story by our magnificent, exhausted @CourthouseNews impeachment covera… 3 minutes ago

13DougJ

Doug Jufer RT @MichaelDadiego: Senate ACQUITS Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges‼️JUSTICE WINS OVER EVIL‼️⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@S… 3 minutes ago

BethBob2

Beth Bob RT @ElieNYC: To acquit a President, Republicans have crowned a King. Impeachment has laid bare the way forward: Democrats, progressives, so… 3 minutes ago

halomoma

Rose Basco RT @FDRLST: Senate Majority Acquits Trump On All Impeachment Charges https://t.co/kSkY35Bict 3 minutes ago

dglwade

Desert Man RT @Back2Americans: I hope Democrats practice some common decency and ceases their faux accusations of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩. It’s time to cl… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.