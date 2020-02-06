Global  

14 injured in possible Jerusalem car attack

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Israel's Magen David emergency medical service said it had "treated and evacuated" 14 people to hospitals following the incident at Jerusalem's First Station, an area that includes several bars and restaurants.
Recent related news from verified sources

Jerusalem car ramming into nightclub goers is being investigated as 'terror attack'

A car ramming at a popular night spot in central Jerusalem that injured 14 people on Thursday is being investigated as a "terror attack," Israeli police...
France 24

Palestinian killed in West Bank; Israeli troops hurt in Jerusalem ramming

A car ran down a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem early on Thursday in a suspected Palestinian attack and, in a separate incident, Israeli troops shot dead...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesDeutsche Welle

