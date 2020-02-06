Engr. SàrbardhinKhan 🍥 RT @AJENews: There was no immediate indication as to the reason for the possible attack, but it comes amid simmering tension after the rele… 40 minutes ago /r/worldnews Terror Attack in Jerusalem: 14 injured in suspected Jerusalem 'terror attack' | World News - Times of India https://t.co/AkSM02yMfl 53 minutes ago Jewel ray 14 injured in possible Jerusalem car attack https://t.co/267h4fGzWZ https://t.co/AQBzpjHnMP 1 hour ago Priya Mishra 14 injured in possible Jerusalem car attack https://t.co/qty8FGvdpd https://t.co/qkkJZSbYIf 2 hours ago ARPIT AMRUTIYA 14 injured in possible Jerusalem car attack February 05, 2020 at 06:20PM https://t.co/ec8vvr8I9c 3 hours ago hafizi RT @fmtoday: Manhunt is underway for suspect who drove car. #FMTNews #Jerusalem #CarAttack https://t.co/uG8NoeA7zQ 3 hours ago