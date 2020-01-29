Global  

Harvey Weinstein accuser says he 'trapped' her during hotel assault

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A woman testified at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Wednesday that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013 and masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her: "This is what all the actresses do to make it."
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court 01:51

 The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 was back in court Monday to face cross-examination from the defense. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

The final accuser testifying at Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial took the stand Wednesday.

Actress Lauren Marie Young will be the final accuser to take the stand. She says the disgraced movie mogul groped her in his Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013.

Harvey Weinstein 'trapped' accuser during hotel assault, trial hears

"This is what all actresses do to make it," model and actress Lauren Marie Young quoted Weinstein as saying
'I was in shock': Harvey Weinstein accuser testifies about alleged assault

A woman who described herself as an aspiring actress and big fan of Harvey Weinstein's films told jurors Wednesday that she jumped at his invitation to screen...
