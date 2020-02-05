Global  

US President Donald Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

Thursday, 6 February 2020
*Washington:* The United States Senate Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction to Congress -- giving him a major political and moral victory in an election year. The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit him of abuse of power and 53-47 to acquit him of...
Trump Gets Away With It

Trump Gets Away With It 03:17

 The Republican-led Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

Delaware group joins national protest of Trump's acquittal

About 60 people held a rally along Concord Pike protesting the acquittal of President Donald Trump on impeachment charges earlier in the day.  
Delawareonline

US President Donald Trump acquitted at impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans in Senate

Republican Senator Mitt Romney broke ranks and joining the Democrats in voting the President "guilty", however, the President was still acquitted.
DNA

MarvelousMAGA

Marvelous MAGA RT @CarpeDonktum: President Trump was NOT ACQUITTED. He was unpeached. Donald John Trump has never QUIT anything, and he isn't going to st… 5 seconds ago

Shimasonnie_64

Yolanda Talbert RT @Nigel_Farage: President Donald Trump has been acquitted. The American people have won against the swamp yet again. The whole impeachm… 11 seconds ago

applejahx12

EdgyName RT @SarahHuckabee: President @realDonaldTrump acquitted, vindicated, and more strongly positioned than ever to win re-election. Nice try De… 12 seconds ago

TrippenIn

Tripp 🌟🌟🌟 RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: The President of the United States has been acquitted on BOTH Articles of Impeachment Democrats' 3 year impe… 26 seconds ago

Fib_ber

Latest Tweets First RT @the_hindu: Just In | U,S. president Donald #Trump acquitted of all #impeachment charges. AFP 27 seconds ago

MadrilPeter

Peter Madril @realDonaldTrump @MittRomney Donald J. Trump The asterisk president* * Impeached * Acquitted by a sham trial with… https://t.co/a0hSHByzVd 30 seconds ago

SirDickenso

Dickens Okuyo RT @CNN: BREAKING: The Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment. He will not be removed from office http… 36 seconds ago

GortTheAvenger

Gort 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 RT @PaulMer52: BREAKING NEWS. DONALD J TRUMP HAS BEEN FOUND NOT GUILTY ON THE 2 ACCOUNTS OF IMPEACHMENTS AGAINST HIM AND ALL CHARGES HAVE… 40 seconds ago

