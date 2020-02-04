Global  

Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrow

Khaleej Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The race remained too early to call with 97 per cent of precincts reporting.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg, Sanders Lead As Iowa Releases Partial Results

Buttigieg, Sanders Lead As Iowa Releases Partial Results 01:43

 The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a daylong delay late Tuesday showing a former Midwestern mayor, Pete Buttigieg, and an outspoken progressive senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, leading the opening contest of the party's 2020 primary...

Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus [Video]Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus

The Iowa Democratic Party released a third wave of results from the Iowa Caucuses Wednesday afternoon with 86% of precincts reporting.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 01:14Published

Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire [Video]Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire

The Democratic Nominating fight has moved on to New Hampshire. However, they are still counting the votes in Iowa. The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of caucus results on Wednesday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders

Late Iowa caucus results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a tight race with 71% of precincts currently reporting results. Buttigieg is on pace to win...
CBS News Also reported by •Chicago S-TCBC.ca

News24.com | Bernie Sanders positive about Iowa caucus | Coronavirus death toll spikes: WATCH the top world news videos for today

'I have a good feeling,' says Sanders as he awaits Iowa caucus results | China virus death toll rises above 420; here are the top world news videos for today....
News24

DaveEDanna

Dave Danna RT @TimesofIsrael: Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrow https://t.co/fmzneAUSTe 37 seconds ago

NTVsSaraKirkley

Sara Kirkley Buttigieg and Sanders nearly tied after almost all #IowaCaucus results released: https://t.co/RoVFeTLbsD 2 minutes ago

Markmichdomnic

Mark Dominic RT @dwnews: With 97% of the Iowa caucuses results in, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied, with a difference of only three st… 3 minutes ago

TimesofIsrael

The Times of Israel Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrow https://t.co/fmzneAUSTe 4 minutes ago

NewsSyndicate

News Syndicate US: Iowa Democrats race too close to call With 97% of results available Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearl… https://t.co/xfR8uny0xZ 7 minutes ago

bolingerj2004

James Bolinger RT @starsandstripes: Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied in the Iowa Democratic caucuses, with nearly all results counted in… 8 minutes ago

cali_kathleen

CaliKathleen🇺🇸❤️ RT @AP: BREAKING: New results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied, with almost all vot… 10 minutes ago

CarnageMovie

Michael Miller—5229 Cornell Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 BREAKING: New results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied, wit… https://t.co/dEC9LHLNov 11 minutes ago

