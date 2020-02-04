Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrow

The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a daylong delay late Tuesday showing a former Midwestern mayor, Pete Buttigieg, and an outspoken progressive senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, leading the opening contest of the party's 2020 primary...
Late Iowa caucus results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a tight race with 71% of precincts currently reporting results. Buttigieg is on pace to win... CBS News Also reported by •Chicago S-T •CBC.ca