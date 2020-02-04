Dave Danna RT @TimesofIsrael: Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrow https://t.co/fmzneAUSTe 37 seconds ago

Sara Kirkley Buttigieg and Sanders nearly tied after almost all #IowaCaucus results released: https://t.co/RoVFeTLbsD 2 minutes ago

Mark Dominic RT @dwnews: With 97% of the Iowa caucuses results in, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied, with a difference of only three st… 3 minutes ago

The Times of Israel Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrow https://t.co/fmzneAUSTe 4 minutes ago

News Syndicate US: Iowa Democrats race too close to call With 97% of results available Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearl… https://t.co/xfR8uny0xZ 7 minutes ago

James Bolinger RT @starsandstripes: Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied in the Iowa Democratic caucuses, with nearly all results counted in… 8 minutes ago

CaliKathleen🇺🇸❤️ RT @AP: BREAKING: New results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied, with almost all vot… 10 minutes ago