Young coronavirus doctor dies of heart attack after working 10 days straight

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Young coronavirus doctor dies of heart attack after working 10 days straightA young Chinese doctor has died of a heart attack after working for 10 days straight on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.Song Yingjie, a team leader at a local medical clinic in Hunan province, which borders the Hubei...
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus doctor dies of heart attack after working 10 days straight

Sister says Song Yingjie was an 'outstanding' doctor
Independent

