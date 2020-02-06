Global  

Philippine official defends US pact after Duterte threat

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine foreign secretary warned Thursday that abrogating a security accord with Washington would undermine his country’s security and foster aggression in the disputed South China Sea. The warning came after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened last month to give notice to the U.S. to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement, which allows […]
