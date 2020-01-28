Global  

Italy Train Derailment Kills at Least 2

NYTimes.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The train was traveling near its top speed of more than 180 miles per hour when its engine became detached and the second car went off the tracks south of Milan.
