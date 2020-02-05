Global  

Passengers scramble to safety after Turkey plane crash

CBS News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A deadly plane crash in Istanbul, Turkey, took three lives. Video shows the flight landing in rough weather before disappearing into a ditch. Roxana Saberi reports on how passengers scrambled to safety through a crack in the fuselage, and how it could have been much worse.
The plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Turkey's western province of Izmir.

A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Authorities have said at least 52 passengers were injured in the incident.

At least 21 people were injured Wednesday when a plane skid off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Turkey, crashing into a field and breaking into...
