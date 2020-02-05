Passengers scramble to safety after Turkey plane crash

A deadly plane crash in Istanbul, Turkey, took three lives. Video shows the flight landing in rough weather before disappearing into a ditch. Roxana Saberi reports on how passengers scrambled to safety through a crack in the fuselage, and how it could have been much worse.



