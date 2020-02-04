Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Winter storm brings snow, wind, hail and flooding across US

Winter storm brings snow, wind, hail and flooding across US

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A powerful winter storm that dropped snow in places from El Paso, Texas, to the Great North Woods of Maine paid a violent visit to New Orleans and then brought more severe weather across the Deep South early Thursday. Winter storm warnings or advisories were in effect from northeastern Oklahoma […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Snow takes aim at Metro Detroit

Snow takes aim at Metro Detroit 02:01

 A winter storm could bring snow and sleet to some areas of Metro Detroit. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow prompts Winter Weather Advisory [Video]Wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow prompts Winter Weather Advisory

Winter cold, ice and snow has prompted the the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

More snow heading for Colorado! [Video]More snow heading for Colorado!

A strong storm system will move into the northern and central mountains on Thursday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the mountains along and north of I-70 through Friday for 1 to 3 FEET of new..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Winter storm brings snow, ice to Southern Plains states

DALLAS (AP) — A powerful winter storm dropped snow throughout parts of Texas and Oklahoma early Wednesday and brought the risk of ice to northwest Arkansas....
Seattle Times

Wyoming police declare 'snow day' as winter storm stymies travel, heads east with 'band of significant snowfall'

An organizing winter storm system that brought heavy snow out West is spreading across the Plains Tuesday, one day after a police department in Wyoming...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.