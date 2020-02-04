Winter storm brings snow, wind, hail and flooding across US
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A powerful winter storm that dropped snow in places from El Paso, Texas, to the Great North Woods of Maine paid a violent visit to New Orleans and then brought more severe weather across the Deep South early Thursday. Winter storm warnings or advisories were in effect from northeastern Oklahoma […]
A strong storm system will move into the northern and central mountains on Thursday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the mountains along and north of I-70 through Friday for 1 to 3 FEET of new..
