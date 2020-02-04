Iowa Democratic Party Releases Nearly All Caucus Results

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThree days after the 2020 Iowa caucuses, Democratic candidates have almost all of the results.



As of early Thursday morning, the Iowa Democratic Party had released results from 97% of the state's precincts. Pete Buttigieg is in the lead with 26.2% of the vote, but Sen. Bernie Sanders is trailing him by just a... 👓 View full article

