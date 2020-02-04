Global  

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Nearly All Caucus Results

Newsy Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoThree days after the 2020 Iowa caucuses, Democratic candidates have almost all of the results.

As of early Thursday morning, the Iowa Democratic Party had released results from 97% of the state's precincts. Pete Buttigieg is in the lead with 26.2% of the vote, but Sen. Bernie Sanders is trailing him by just a...
News video: Iowa Democratic Party Releases Nearly All Caucus Results

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Nearly All Caucus Results 01:19

 The Iowa Democratic Party said the holdup was due to inconsistencies in data obtained from a mobile app used to report vote tallies.

Shadow Inc. CEO apologizes for Iowa caucus tech woes [Video]Shadow Inc. CEO apologizes for Iowa caucus tech woes

IOWA — The 2020 Iowa Caucus was supposed to start off this year's presidential election cycle with a bang. Instead, it got royally screwed over by an app. Shadow Inc. CEO Gerard Niemira, whose..

Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus [Video]Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus

The Iowa Democratic Party released a third wave of results from the Iowa Caucuses Wednesday afternoon with 86% of precincts reporting.

Iowa Dem chair: Delayed results unacceptable

The Iowa Democratic party began releasing caucus results Tuesday afternoon, a day after technical problems caused massive delays. Party chairman Troy Price...
USATODAY.com

Iowa Democratic Party caucus: Results delayed by voting issues - Rabobank

FXstreet.com

FrankRedfoot

Rota Boy RT @TheOnion: Iowa Democratic Party Finally Releases Full Caucus Results To Rubble-Strewn Remains Of Des Moines In Year 2186 https://t.co/M… 18 minutes ago

janonthemtn

Jan Levine RT @Diehard45R: We know where the Democrat socialist party has gone Just a remindor 👇🏻 Communist Hate Anti Semite Identify politics AND🤮… 24 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy As of early Thursday morning, the Iowa Democratic Party had released results from 97% of the state's precincts. https://t.co/z1Yu0lF6JI 26 minutes ago

lyle_schott

Lyle Schott Buttigieg and Sanders leading Iowa Democratic caucuses, as party releases initial results after massive delay… https://t.co/MgYGAzILtR 26 minutes ago

JosephOjoTVnews

Joseph Ojo RT @GMA: Buttigieg, Sanders, on top as Iowa Democratic Party releases more caucus results. @WhitJohnson reports. MORE HERE: https://t.co/P… 37 minutes ago

TheWrongWoman

Lise Berghagen RT @reginagroks: Iowa Democratic Party releases 85% of caucus results but an error forces correction https://t.co/WRyfkNew10 45 minutes ago

LolOverruled

Alex Peter 7/ Over this period, the Iowa Democratic Party releases, bit by bit, snapshots of the precinct results. It takes th… https://t.co/GE0hLsptyQ 48 minutes ago

acekish

alice kish RT @AP: Pete Buttigieg still has a slight lead over Bernie Sanders after the Iowa Democratic Party releases another batch of votes. The rac… 51 minutes ago

