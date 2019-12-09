Global  

Maldives police arrest 3 men in suspected ISIS stabbing attack

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A trio of men who may have connections to the Islamic State terrorist group have been arrested in the Maldives Thursday following a stabbing attack there that left three injured.
