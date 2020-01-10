Exclusive: At the heart of Iraq's uprising

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On Wednesday evening, at least seven protesters were shot dead in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf , sparking fresh anti-government rallies across the country. Since the start of the protest movement in October, several hundred people, mostly demonstrators, have been killed in clashes, while tens of thousands more have been injured. Our reporters Cyril Payen and Amar Al Hameedawi travelled to the south of Iraq to get to the heart of the protests. 👓 View full article

