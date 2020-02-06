Liam Byrne chosen as Labour’s West Midlands mayor candidate



Recent related news from verified sources Breaking - Liam Byrne selected to take on Andy Street to be next Mayor of West Midlands Labour members have selected Liam Byrne to take on Andy Street in the May election for West Midlands mayor

Tamworth Herald 7 hours ago



Homeless crisis will be key battleground in race to be next Mayor of West Midlands Liam Byrne pledges to put homelessness 'front and centre' after winning Labour nomination to become region's next Mayor

Tamworth Herald 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this