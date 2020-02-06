Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Five-year-old girl raped in US embassy complex in India

Five-year-old girl raped in US embassy complex in India

Khaleej Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Incident took place around 9am on Saturday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Man charged over alleged rape of girl, 5, at US embassy in Delhi

A man has been charged after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the premises of the American embassy in India's capital New Delhi, police say.
News24


Tweets about this

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Girl, five, is raped on US embassy premises in India ‘by 25-year-old driver’ 4 minutes ago

Aisha56567186

Aisha RT @TheNationNews: Five-year-old girl raped at US embassy in Delhi https://t.co/oJJiscswN9 7 minutes ago

prnmohan

prnmohan RT @rupagulab: Five-year-old girl raped on the grounds of US embassy in New Delhi https://t.co/9xiFvhXU54 9 minutes ago

Adeelwu

Adeel Mirza RT @khaleejtimes: Five-year-old girl raped in US embassy complex in India https://t.co/na4MWOcKie https://t.co/HvuH3av9G2 20 minutes ago

autodog5150

Wendy Five-year-old girl raped on the grounds of US embassy in New Delhi https://t.co/kKKzLVwJln 21 minutes ago

lotusman101

MICHAEL S MARSHALL RT @lotusman101: Where do people like this "Monster" come from? Their Genetic lines should be examined and those producing them should NOT… 22 minutes ago

rupagulab

Rupa Gulab Five-year-old girl raped on the grounds of US embassy in New Delhi https://t.co/9xiFvhXU54 26 minutes ago

SuruhGoogleAja

Nonton video bokep Link Full Video Porno Jav Porn https://t.co/XMx5Yj2ptY Man charged with rape of girl, 5, at US embassy complex in Delhi: Assault allegedly took pl… https://t.co/Wz6c8a4J9V 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.