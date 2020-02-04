Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > White CEO fired after calling black Uber driver the N-word

White CEO fired after calling black Uber driver the N-word

Independent Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Former executive's apology rejected as insincere
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Valley CEO no longer president of company after calling student Uber driver racial slur, attorney says [Video]Valley CEO no longer president of company after calling student Uber driver racial slur, attorney says

A Valley CEO accused of using a racial slur against a rideshare driver last week is no longer with the company, according to an attorney.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published

Valley CEO calls student Uber driver racial slur [Video]Valley CEO calls student Uber driver racial slur

The president of a Valley company was caught on camera calling his Uber driver, an African American ASU student, a racial slur.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White CEO caught in N-word rant against Uber driver who asked him to sit in back seat

Video captures 72-year-old CEO berating black ride-share driver
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.