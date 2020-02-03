Global  

Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, the first to warn about coronavirus, dies

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, the first to warn about coronavirus, diesA Chinese doctor who was detained by Chinese authorities after trying to raise the alarm about the deadly coronavirus has died.Dr Li Wenliang died after contracting the novel 2019-nCoV virus, Chinese media say.Li, a 34-year-old...
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese health officials clueless on coronavirus

Chinese health officials clueless on coronavirus 02:43

 CHINA — Chinese health officials are struggling to answer questions about recent developments in the country. On January 29th, two senior health officials were asked a set of basic questions about the virus during an interview in Huanggang, a city to the east of Wuhan. State broadcaster CCTV sat...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese woman creates amazing sugar paintings to support Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak [Video]Chinese woman creates amazing sugar paintings to support Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak

A woman in southern China created amazing paintings using sugar to support Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak. The video, shot in the city of Guangyuan in Sichuan Province on February 6, shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:39Published

Matt Hancock condemns attacks on Chinese community over coronavirus [Video]Matt Hancock condemns attacks on Chinese community over coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he deplores attacks on the Chinese and British Chinese communities since the outbreak of the coronavirus. The death toll from the illness continues to rise, with..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm on the Wuhan coronavirus has died

The Chinese doctor who tried to warn others about the Wuhan coronavirus has died, according to several state media reports.
CTV News Also reported by •The AgeIndiaTimesBBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldProactive InvestorsSBStalkSPORTThe Next Web

Young coronavirus doctor dies of heart attack after working 10 days straight

Young coronavirus doctor dies of heart attack after working 10 days straightA young Chinese doctor has died of a heart attack after working for 10 days straight on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.Song Yingjie, a team leader...
New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

NipunKatariya

Nipun Katariya RT @smithmarion: Sad news: Li Wenliang, the Wuhan doctor who first sounded alarm about #coronavirus, has died. Instead of listening to h… 3 seconds ago

_Kagz_

Chloe RT @business: Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who was one of the first to sound a warning about the coronavirus and was reprimanded by police… 10 seconds ago

Kingmoj3

Kingmoj Chinese Doctor Who First Warned About Coronavirus Dies https://t.co/VqjKoE1PNK 1 minute ago

LeeMaichard

no-bo-dy RT @raffytima: Li Wenliang, the 34 year old Chinese doctor who first sounded alarm on the 2019 Novel Corona Virus, dies. He was never ackno… 1 minute ago

