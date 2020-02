Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, the first to warn about coronavirus, dies

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

A Chinese doctor who was detained by Chinese authorities after trying to raise the alarm about the deadly A Chinese doctor who was detained by Chinese authorities after trying to raise the alarm about the deadly coronavirus has died.Dr Li Wenliang died after contracting the novel 2019-nCoV virus, Chinese media say.Li, a 34-year-old... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend