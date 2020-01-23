Global  

News24.com | Man charged over alleged rape of girl, 5, at US embassy in Delhi

News24 Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A man has been charged after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the premises of the American embassy in India's capital New Delhi, police say.
Judge bars internet search evidence from 1979 slaying trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge has barred from trial evidence that a man charged with killing a high school girl in Iowa more than 40 years ago searched the...
Seattle Times

Delhi court sentences two men to 20 years in jail in 2013 rape case of 5-year-old girl

A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced two men to 20 years in jail in the sensational gangrape case of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013, PTI reported.
IndiaTimes

