Pablo Escobar’s hitman known as ‘Popeye’ dies after cancer battle

A former hitman for the notorious cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar died in Colombia Thursday after a battle with stomach cancer, prison authorities said.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Pablo Escobar's Main Hitman 'Popeye' Dead in Colombia from Cancer Pablo Escobar's trusted hitman -- who confessed to killing more than 300 people -- has died, but not in a hail of bullets ... instead he lost a battle with...

TMZ.com 5 hours ago



Pablo Escobar’s hit man dies after short battle with cancer BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A former hit man for late drug lord Pablo Escobar who confessed to killing hundreds of people during one of Colombia’s most violent...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago





Tweets about this