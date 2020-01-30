Global  

White House Threatens To Veto Puerto Rico Relief Bill

Thursday, 6 February 2020
The White House issued a statement on Wednesday, threatening to veto a bill that would appropriate more relief funds for Puerto Rico.

Since the start of the year, over 500 earthquakes have shaken Puerto Rico, damaging countless buildings and leaving residents afraid to go back into their homes.

The House...
 ​The $4.7 billion package would help cover road repairs, energy security and nutrition assistance, among other things.

