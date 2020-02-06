Global  

Israel strikes Iran-backed fighters in Syria, killing more than 20, monitoring group says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Israel warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting Syrian army positions near the capital and Iran-backed fighters Thursday, killing 23, according to a monitoring group.
Syria war: Israel 'hits Iran-backed fighters near Damascus'

A monitoring group says 12 Iran-backed fighters were killed in missile strikes near Damascus.
BBC News Also reported by •Seattle Times

