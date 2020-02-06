Scott Frazier Israel strikes Iran-backed fighters in Syria, killing more than 20, monitoring group says https://t.co/FTZRhMlz2z 1 minute ago BKBean RT @pittman_george: Keep goin! 👍 Israel strikes Iran-backed fighters in Syria, killing more than 20, monitoring group says https://t.co/my… 1 minute ago Lilli Sawyer Israel strikes Iran-backed fighters in Syria, killing more than 20, monitoring group says https://t.co/7kNtHZARWB 11 minutes ago Supernova💫01 Israel strikes Iran-backed fighters in Syria, killing more than 20, monitoring group says | Fox News https://t.co/ghUFHyYheB 11 minutes ago Chlorine Boy at FC Israel strikes Iran-backed fighters in Syria, killing more than 20, monitoring group says https://t.co/PzKbp430gS 14 minutes ago CHET DAY Israel strikes Iran-backed fighters in Syria, killing more than 20, monitoring group says https://t.co/HXvn5qR7rG https://t.co/q16FxNpatS 16 minutes ago George Pittman Keep goin! 👍 Israel strikes Iran-backed fighters in Syria, killing more than 20, monitoring group says https://t.co/myZ5z4wfZS #FoxNews 18 minutes ago Fearless45_MAGA www.Fearless-45.com #CULT45 IFBP Israel strikes Iran-backed fighters in Syria, killing more than 20, monitoring group says https://t.co/R3QsRdiVgn 27 minutes ago