Protests Erupt Nationwide After President Trump Acquitted by Senate
Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoProtests erupted nationwide after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Demonstrators argued that President Trump should be removed from office and that Senate Republicans failed to conduct a fair trial by rejecting calls from Democrats for additional...
