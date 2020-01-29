McConnell remaking Senate in age of Trump, impeachment
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Long before Donald Trump’s impeachment landed in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had one piece of advice for the president: Focus on the House. Gin it up. Use maximum effort. Make sure Republicans are united. And leave the Senate to him. The Republican leader encouraged the president not to turn attention […]
Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter's question having to do with Trump's conduct, saying that it's all in the 'rearview mirror.'
President Trump Delivers Impeachment Acquittal Statement President Donald Trump referred to the statement as "not a speech or press conference" but "a celebration." He used his wide-ranging and largely..