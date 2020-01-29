McConnell remaking Senate in age of Trump, impeachment

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long before Donald Trump’s impeachment landed in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had one piece of advice for the president: Focus on the House. Gin it up. Use maximum effort. Make sure Republicans are united. And leave the Senate to him. The Republican leader encouraged the president not to turn attention […] 👓 View full article

