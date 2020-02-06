Global  

DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results

Thursday, 6 February 2020
DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus ResultsWatch VideoDemocratic National Committee chair Tom Perez is calling on the Iowa Democrats to review the results of the 2020 Democratic Caucuses. 

Perez tweeted: "Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the...
News video: DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results

DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results 01:51

 The Iowa Democratic Party is under newfound scrutiny after DNC chair Tom Perez called on the state party to recanvass results from the Iowa Caucuses.

DNC chair urges recanvass of Iowa caucuses amid results delays

The party chair said the recanvass is necessary to ensure "public confidence in the results."
CBS News

US Democrat chiefs urge check on Iowa caucus results

"Enough is enough," tweeted DNC chief Tom Perez, demanding the Iowa Democrats to review the caucus results following a series of blunders. The latest, incomplete...
Deutsche Welle

