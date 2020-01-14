Global  

El Paso mass shooting suspect indicted on 90 counts of federal hate crimes

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A Texas man accused of deliberately targeting people of Mexican heritage in a shooting rampage that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store last year has been indicted on 90 counts of federal hate crimes, according to a court document filed on Thursday.
Accused El Paso mass shooter faces 90 counts of federal hate crimes

A Texas man accused of deliberately targeting people of Mexican heritage in a shooting rampage that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store last year has...
U.S. Charges Walmart Gunman In El Paso With Hate Crimes

Shortly after the attack last August, Patrick Wood Crusius allegedly told police he had driven to the store intending to kill "Mexicans."
