Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > El Paso Shooting Suspect Facing Federal Hate Crime Charges

El Paso Shooting Suspect Facing Federal Hate Crime Charges

Newsy Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
El Paso Shooting Suspect Facing Federal Hate Crime ChargesWatch VideoThe suspect in August's El Paso Walmart shooting is facing 90 counts of federal charges, according to an indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on Thursday.

The charges include "22 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, 23 hate crimes involving an attempt to kill, and 45...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: El Paso Shooting Suspect Facing Federal Hate Crime Charges

El Paso Shooting Suspect Facing Federal Hate Crime Charges 01:03

 If he's convicted, he could face life in prison or even the death penalty.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hanukkah attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate crimes [Video]Hanukkah attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate crimes

The man accused of stabbing at least five people in a machete rampage at the home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges on Monday. Lisa..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

New York Hanukkah Machete Attack Suspect Could Face Murder Charges [Video]New York Hanukkah Machete Attack Suspect Could Face Murder Charges

A man was accused of stabbing at least five people in a machete rampage at the home of a Hasidic rabbi. This was during a Hanukkah celebration, reports Reuters. He could face a death penalty trial if..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man accused of killing 22 people in El Paso Walmart shooting to face hate crime charges

The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen will be charged with federal hate crimes, according to a source
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.