El Paso Shooting Suspect Facing Federal Hate Crime Charges

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe suspect in August's El Paso Walmart shooting is facing 90 counts of federal charges, according to an indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on Thursday.



The charges include "22 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, 23 hate crimes involving an attempt to kill, and 45... Watch VideoThe suspect in August's El Paso Walmart shooting is facing 90 counts of federal charges, according to an indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on Thursday.The charges include "22 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, 23 hate crimes involving an attempt to kill, and 45 👓 View full article

