Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe



Coronavirus was first detected last December in Wuhan, China. But fear of the virus has spread far... Watch VideoThe coronavirus outbreak continues to challenge public health officials worldwide. But as they work to contain the virus, misinformation about it is reportedly driving xenophobic sentiment toward Asians.Coronavirus was first detected last December in Wuhan, China. But fear of the virus has spread far 👓 View full article