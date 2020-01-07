William Hawkins accused of killing ex-girlfriend's 95-year-old boyfriend at Florida nursing home

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Arrest made in Port St. Lucie nursing home homicide An arrest has been made in the murder of a 95-year-old man inside a Port St. Lucie nursing home, officials say. Willian Hawkins, 47, of Fort Pierce was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published 3 days ago Police: 95-year-old killed at nursing home facility Police in Port St. Lucie continue to search for the person who attacked a 95-year-old man, killing him inside a nursing home. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:33Published on January 7, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Man charged with breaking into nursing home, killing patient FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man broke into a Florida nursing home and suffocated a 95-year-old patient whose girlfriend he’d had a relationship with,...

