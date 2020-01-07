Global  

William Hawkins accused of killing ex-girlfriend's 95-year-old boyfriend at Florida nursing home

New Zealand Herald Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
William Hawkins accused of killing ex-girlfriend's 95-year-old boyfriend at Florida nursing homeJust after midnight on Jan. 5, a scream echoed off the muted beige walls at Tiffany Hall Nursing & Rehab Centre in, Florida, US.A man in a dark jacket had speed-walked past the orderlies and nurses, making a beeline for 95-year-old...
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
News video: Nursing home murder suspect says killing

Nursing home murder suspect says killing "accomplished my life goal" 02:19

 Wearing a recording device in the St. Lucie County Jail, the sister of William Hawkins asks point blank, “Did you put the pillow over his face?” Hawkins responded, “Yeah I did.”

Arrest made in Port St. Lucie nursing home homicide [Video]Arrest made in Port St. Lucie nursing home homicide

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 95-year-old man inside a Port St. Lucie nursing home, officials say. Willian Hawkins, 47, of Fort Pierce was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree..

Credit: Rumble

Police: 95-year-old killed at nursing home facility [Video]Police: 95-year-old killed at nursing home facility

Police in Port St. Lucie continue to search for the person who attacked a 95-year-old man, killing him inside a nursing home.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach


Man charged with breaking into nursing home, killing patient

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man broke into a Florida nursing home and suffocated a 95-year-old patient whose girlfriend he’d had a relationship with,...
Seattle Times


