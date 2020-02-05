Global  

Donald Trump acquitted of all charges

Mid-Day Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
*Washington:* The Republican-controlled Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his high-profile impeachment trial, giving the US President a major political victory in an election year but not before bitterly dividing the country and costing millions of dollars to the taxpayers. The Senate voted on Wednesday 52-48 to acquit Trump...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges 01:06

 US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the Republican party. The outcome...

President Trump Takes Victory Lap [Video]President Trump Takes Victory Lap

One day after being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump had choice words for those who opposed him, reports Katherine Johnson (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:32Published

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney [Video]Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences. And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published


