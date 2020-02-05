Donald Trump acquitted of all charges

Friday, 7 February 2020 () *Washington:* The Republican-controlled Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his high-profile impeachment trial, giving the US President a major political victory in an election year but not before bitterly dividing the country and costing millions of dollars to the taxpayers. The Senate voted on Wednesday 52-48 to acquit Trump...
