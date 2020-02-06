Global  

DNC chair calls for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee has called for a “recanvass” of the results of the Iowa caucuses, saying it was needed to “assure public confidence” after three days of technical issues and delays. ”Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter. Following the Iowa Democratic Party’s release of […]
News video: DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results

DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results 01:51

 The Iowa Democratic Party is under newfound scrutiny after DNC chair Tom Perez called on the state party to recanvass results from the Iowa Caucuses.

