DNC chair calls for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days. NBC News has not declared a victor with 97.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21Published 11 hours ago 'Enough is enough' - Dems calls for Iowa recanvass Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the party’s first 2020 presidential nominating.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:38Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources US presidential election: Call for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays The chairman of the Democratic National Committee has called for a “recanvass” of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical...

Belfast Telegraph 14 hours ago



Iowa Dems release '100 percent' of caucus vote totals showing Buttigieg ahead, amid calls for recanvass The Iowa Democratic Party announced that 100 percent of precincts were finally reporting results late Thursday night -- 72 hours after the state's...

FOXNews.com 6 hours ago





Tweets about this