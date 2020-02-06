DNC chair calls for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays
Friday, 7 February 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee has called for a “recanvass” of the results of the Iowa caucuses, saying it was needed to “assure public confidence” after three days of technical issues and delays. ”Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter. Following the Iowa Democratic Party’s release of […]
