News24.com | Coronavirus doctor dies | Brexit bomb plot: WATCH the top world news videos for today

News24 Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies | Continuity IRA blamed for botched Brexit day bomb plot on Irish Sea ferry; here are the top world news videos. *WATCH.*
News video: Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world 00:40

 As the UK confirmed its third coronavirus case, we take a look at the confirmed cases and deaths from the disease around the world.

Watch: Special prayer ceremony in Hyderabad temple to check coronavirus [Video]Watch: Special prayer ceremony in Hyderabad temple to check coronavirus

A special prayer was organized at Chilkur Balaji temple in Hyderabad to contain the impact of coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published

Sharp Grossmont Hospital prepared for coronavirus patients [Video]Sharp Grossmont Hospital prepared for coronavirus patients

As the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sends hundreds of new coronavirus test kits around the world, local hospitals are converting their rooms to accommodate for coronavirus and..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 11:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Bernie Sanders positive about Iowa caucus | Coronavirus death toll spikes: WATCH the top world news videos for today

'I have a good feeling,' says Sanders as he awaits Iowa caucus results | China virus death toll rises above 420; here are the top world news videos for today....
News24

News24.com | Brexit day | Trump anger at impeachment: WATCH the top world news videos for today

50p coins to mark Brexit Day | Trump rails against impeachment at Michigan plant; here are the top world news videos. *WATCH.*
News24


