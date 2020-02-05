Obituary: Kirk Douglas

Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Plot synopsis: Everything you want in a film noir you'll find in OUT OF THE PAST (1947). A tenacious detective (Robert Mitchum) spinning his wheels to make good. A.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 03:00Published 6 hours ago