News24.com | Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61

News24 Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, the country's health minister has announced.
 Japan's government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.

Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon [Video]Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon

A British man on board a cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus was on his honeymoon, a fellow passenger has revealed. David Abel, a fellow passenger on the quarantined Diamond Princess..

Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus

Drone footage has captured the now docked and quarantined World Dream cruise ship after eight former passengers tested positive for coronavirus. Footage from Friday (February 7) shows the 3,600..

Five Australians among 41 fresh coronavirus cases on board cruise ship

Another 41 passengers have tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise liner off Japan.
Coronavirus: Infections double among Japan cruise ship passengers — live updates

Twenty individuals onboard the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, most of the thousands of passengers have yet to be screened.
