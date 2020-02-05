Global  

Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under Syrian fire - Russia

Reuters India Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday after coming under fire from Syrian air defences, Russia said on Friday.
News video: Passenger plane has near miss with strikes in Syria

Passenger plane has near miss with strikes in Syria 01:02

 A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday after coming under fire from Syrian air defences, Russia said on Friday. Soraya Ali reports.

