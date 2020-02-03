‘Pitch Perfect’ star Ben Platt picking up honor at Harvard
Friday, 7 February 2020 () CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Ben Platt’s latest accolades are pitch perfect. The award-winning actor and musician is being honored by Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding Theatricals as its 2020 Man of the Year. At 26, Platt is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the troupe that dates […]
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt was named 2020 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe... Seattle Times Also reported by •Billboard.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Talk 1370 HEADLINES: 'Pitch Perfect' star Ben Platt picking up honor at Harvard https://t.co/BDMWfAbe9P 9 minutes ago
Couteaux Hommedesbois "'Pitch Perfect' Star Ben Platt Picking Up Honor at Harvard" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/1SgW3OkIcD 13 minutes ago
BlogBookMark ‘Pitch Perfect’ star Ben Platt picking up honor at Harvard https://t.co/521oKi6RBj 21 minutes ago