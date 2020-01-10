Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Illegal trafficking of pangolins could have helped spread deadly virus, scientists say

Coronavirus: Illegal trafficking of pangolins could have helped spread deadly virus, scientists say

Independent Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Genome sequence between novel coronavirus in humans matches strain in local bats and pangolins
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins

Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins 01:10

 Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins Health officials believe the China-borne virus originated in bats. But humans are thought to have contracted coronavirus from another animal. According to South China Agricultural University, that certain animal could be a pangolin. A team came to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Around 10 cities under lockdown in China, atleast 25 dead & over 800 infected|Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Around 10 cities under lockdown in China, atleast 25 dead & over 800 infected|Oneindia

THE MENACE OF NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN CORONAVIRUS HAS LEFT PEOPLE IN CHINA TERRIFIED AS ATLEAST 25 PEOPLE HAVE DIED AND OVER 800 HAVE BEEN INFECTED BY THE DEADLY VIRUS. CHINA HAS LOCKED DOWN ATLEAST 10..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published

Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China [Video]Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: From bats to pangolins, how do viruses reach us?

Pangolins may be the latest link in the coronavirus outbreak, but as with SARS and MERS, bats are the most likely original source of the deadly virus. Scientists...
Deutsche Welle

Chinese scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host

Chinese scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus hostThe deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could have spread from bats to humans through the illegal traffic of pangolins, the only scaly mammals, which are prized...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersThe Next WebNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

holliday_viv

Viv holliday #China #illegal #wildlife #trafficking #CoronavirusOutbreak Coronavirus: Pangolins identified as 'most likely' in… https://t.co/I30p1KQOJh 20 minutes ago

AspieMum

Vanessa Illegal trafficking of pangolins could have helped spread coronavirus, scientists say https://t.co/vKEvX9nAI6 30 minutes ago

SampleATL

SaMpLe€AtL🐘🦏🦁🐯🦛🦒🐆🦓🦩🦧🐝🦇 RT @TonyLeeMoral: We need to respect Mother Nature. Just like the trafficking of bush meat led to HIV, it seems that the illegal selling of… 33 minutes ago

MeridaHerald

Mérida Herald RT @theyucatantimes: The coronavirus outbreak could have been transmitted to humans through the illegal trafficking of pangolins, the only… 48 minutes ago

F4phantomphan89

Ryan Rhino Nguyen Chinese scientists think coronavirus came from 'illegal trafficking of pangolins https://t.co/7ZczQ4SVPe via @MetroUK 2 hours ago

TonyLeeMoral

Tony Lee Moral We need to respect Mother Nature. Just like the trafficking of bush meat led to HIV, it seems that the illegal sell… https://t.co/NTWCyg4Flz 2 hours ago

TonyFer88783018

Tony Ferguson Nope it's a bioweapon https://t.co/7JFIxCEZhu 2 hours ago

16thStMALL

The 16th Street Mall RT @McKeeMOUSE: "Scientists urge caution around pangolin 'link' in spread of deadly #coronavirus" (Thinking the illegal trafficking of #Pan… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.