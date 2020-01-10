Coronavirus: Illegal trafficking of pangolins could have helped spread deadly virus, scientists say

Vanessa Illegal trafficking of pangolins could have helped spread coronavirus, scientists say https://t.co/vKEvX9nAI6 30 minutes ago

SaMpLe€AtL🐘🦏🦁🐯🦛🦒🐆🦓🦩🦧🐝🦇 RT @TonyLeeMoral: We need to respect Mother Nature. Just like the trafficking of bush meat led to HIV, it seems that the illegal selling of… 33 minutes ago

Mérida Herald RT @theyucatantimes: The coronavirus outbreak could have been transmitted to humans through the illegal trafficking of pangolins, the only… 48 minutes ago

Ryan Rhino Nguyen Chinese scientists think coronavirus came from 'illegal trafficking of pangolins https://t.co/7ZczQ4SVPe via @MetroUK 2 hours ago

Tony Lee Moral We need to respect Mother Nature. Just like the trafficking of bush meat led to HIV, it seems that the illegal sell… https://t.co/NTWCyg4Flz 2 hours ago

Tony Ferguson Nope it's a bioweapon https://t.co/7JFIxCEZhu 2 hours ago