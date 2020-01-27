Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bali > Trapped in Bali, Chinese tourists extend holiday on coronavirus concerns

Trapped in Bali, Chinese tourists extend holiday on coronavirus concerns

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Steven Gu, a Chinese tourist on the Indonesian island of Bali, was supposed to fly back last month from his holiday to his home town in Jiangsu province to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away

Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away 02:27

 Chinese tour groups have been banned from travelling abroad due to outbreak - and this has decimated Thailand's tourism industry.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kindhearted Chinese tourist hands out face masks to fellow travellers at Thai airport [Video]Kindhearted Chinese tourist hands out face masks to fellow travellers at Thai airport

This is the heartwarming moment a Chinese tourist stood in an airport handing out face masks - his personal contribution to the fight against the coronavirus. Footage from Wednesday (January 29)..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published

China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists [Video]China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists

A number of Indonesian residents in the tourist city of Bukittinggi, West Sumatra attempt to reject the arrival 168 Chinese tourists by blocking the exit of the Novotel hotel, as fears surrounding the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:33Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.