Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Karen Pierce Is Named U.K. Ambassador to U.S.

Karen Pierce Is Named U.K. Ambassador to U.S.

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
She succeeds Kim Darroch, who resigned after his candid assessment of the Trump administration as diplomatically “clumsy and inept” caused an uproar.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Child to receive 'magic wheelchair' [Video]Child to receive 'magic wheelchair'

A boy who inspires others will receive a handmade “magic wheelchair” this week, thanks to the teamwork of several local people. Aamir is a 7-year-old student at Royal Palm School in Lantana and he..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

UNSC votes to extend Syria's cross-border aid [Video]UNSC votes to extend Syria's cross-border aid

The United Nations Security Council agrees to extend its Syria aid programme - but with big cuts.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK to name Karen Pierce as ambassador to Washington

First British female ambassador to US replaces Kim Darroch who resigned last year
FT.com Also reported by •ReutersPoliticoFOXNews.comBBC NewsNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kmun03

Kwan Mun "Karen Pierce Is Named U.K. Ambassador to U.S." by BY MICHAEL WOLGELENTER via NYT New York Times https://t.co/xb5DYIjcuC 20 seconds ago

mohamedwerzeg

Mohamed Werzeg RT @nytimes: Britain has named Karen Pierce, its current ambassador to the United Nations, as its new ambassador to the United States, the… 1 minute ago

CordeliaSkyNews

Cordelia Lynch RT @haynesdeborah: BREAKING: Career diplomat Karen Pierce has been named Britain’s new ambassador to the United States, becoming the first… 1 minute ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Karen Pierce Is Named U.K. Ambassador to U.S. by BY MICHAEL WOLGELENTER https://t.co/qAd4CyKdME https://t.co/zqFP2bt7yk 2 minutes ago

rajsuman110

Raj Suman "Karen Pierce Is Named U.K. Ambassador to U.S." by BY MICHAEL WOLGELENTER via NYT New York Times https://t.co/WXiQWr7VQm 5 minutes ago

mama_mac48

MamaMac48 RT @SkyNews: Career diplomat Dame Karen Pierce has been named Britain's new ambassador to the US, becoming the first woman to hold the top… 9 minutes ago

PolymathUK

Katherine Harbord RT @SkyNewsBreak: Sky News understands career diplomat Karen Pierce is to be named Britain’s new ambassador to the U.S. becoming the first… 10 minutes ago

KingJerry146

Jerry "Karen Pierce Is Named U.K. Ambassador to U.S." by BY MICHAEL WOLGELENTER via NYT New York Times https://t.co/RNZEOgHRMR 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.