Russia foreign minister visits Venezuela as U.S. warns of sanctions reprisal

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds talks with Russia's foreign minister on Friday as Moscow continues to support the isolated South American nation's socialist government despite Washington's warnings that it may ramp up sanctions.
