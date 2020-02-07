Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Cruise ship passengers in New Jersey being loaded into ambulances and tested over fears of Coronavirus exposure

Cruise ship passengers in New Jersey being loaded into ambulances and tested over fears of Coronavirus exposure

Independent Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Passengers on a cruise ship docked in New Jersey have been seen being placed in ambulances as they are reportedly sent for testing of the deadly new Wuhan coronavirus, according to multiple reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus Testing

Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus Testing 01:13

 The Port Authority says 17 Chinese nationals aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked this morning in Bayonne will tested for the virus out of an abundance of caution.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Steep rise in number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan [Video]Steep rise in number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan

At least 61 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (February 7), and thousands of passengers remain confined to their cabins. Beth Timmins reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

SF Chinatown New Year Parade Will Go Forward Despite Coronavirus Fears [Video]SF Chinatown New Year Parade Will Go Forward Despite Coronavirus Fears

Throughout Chinatown foot traffic is light during what should be the busiest time of year. Andria Borba reports. (2-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Passengers Scanned For Coronavirus on Cruise Ship in Bayonne, New Jersey


TIME Also reported by •CBS NewsGothamistTelegraph.co.ukDeutsche WelleJapan TodayCBC.ca

JUST IN: Cruise Ship Docked In NYC Metro Area to Screen a Dozen Passengers for Coronavirus

A cruise ship with 12 quarantined passengers has docked in the New York metropolitan area. Those passengers are going to be screened for the deadly coronavirus....
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS NewsGothamistTelegraph.co.ukNew Zealand HeraldJapan TodayCBC.caBusiness Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.