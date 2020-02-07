Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'Chair girl' Marcella Zoia to be sentenced in Toronto courtroom today

'Chair girl' Marcella Zoia to be sentenced in Toronto courtroom today

CTV News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The sentencing hearing for a 20-year-old woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto balcony over a busy highway last year is set to resume today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CTVToronto

CTV Toronto LIVE UPDATES: 'Chair girl' Marcella Zoia runs past cameras and into court ahead her sentencing today. Follow here f… https://t.co/3025ZGNWVY 4 minutes ago

jason_shew

Jason Shew 🇨🇦 RT @TorontoStar: TODAY: Marcella Zoia, dubbed 'Chair Girl,' who gained notoriety for tossing a chair off a 45-storey balcony in downtown To… 11 minutes ago

pollito_verde

自販機 RT @cmcdonaldglobal: Court is just beginning here at Old City Hall. Marcella Zoia aka Chair Girl has just arrived. The officer in charge is… 12 minutes ago

globalnewsto

Global News Toronto READ MORE: https://t.co/pgQBbw7MSG https://t.co/OqpeUaNjyJ 13 minutes ago

am640

640 Toronto READ MORE: https://t.co/NmO9ZSN49D https://t.co/ADPlI71z5I 13 minutes ago

KateDeClerq

Katherine DeClerq RT @KaylaGoodfield: I'll be inside chair girl's sentencing hearing this morning. It's supposed to start at 10 a.m. Live updates to come.… 15 minutes ago

TooBadSoSad10

TooBadSoSad RT @CTVNews: 'Chair girl' Marcella Zoia to be sentenced in Toronto courtroom today https://t.co/dm1jiP7wyN https://t.co/MKXPD5Yq14 17 minutes ago

TorontoStar

Toronto Star RT @TorontoStar: @maywarren11 TIMELINE: Clout and about. Zoia turned herself in on Feb. 13, 2019 — almost a year ago. She started with clos… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.